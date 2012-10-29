Picks and Pans Review: Hot Ticket Streisand's Brooklyn Homecoming!

>Right after Jay-Z christened Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, another of the borough’s music deities—Barbra Streisand—blessed the arena in a rare live performance. “I’ve come home at last!” she sang in her opening number, “As If We Never Said Goodbye,” to a star-studded audience for the first of two sold-out shows. A cold kept her from her best voice (she sipped chicken soup), so this was not about vocal perfection. This was about emotion—from a tribute to late collaborator Marvin Hamlisch to a duet with her son Jason Gould. Apparently that buttah runs in the family.