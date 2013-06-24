Picks and Pans Review: Hot Singles

“We Can’t Stop” With the party-drug references in this Rihanna-esque midtempo, it’s clear that Miley has broken free of the Disney label she started recording for in her Hannah Montana days. []

J. COLE FEATURING TLC

“Crooked Smile” An early contender for song of the summer, this teams Jay-Z’s rap protégé with T-Boz and Chilli for a grin-inducing gem about embracing physical flaws. []

DIERKS BENTLEY

“Bourbon in Kentucky” “There ain’t enough bourbon in Kentucky for me to forget you,” sings the country star on this good ol’ whiskey weepie. []

NINE INCH NAILS