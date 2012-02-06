Picks and Pans Review: Hot New Gladiator Liam Mcintyre

>I AM SPARTACUS!

YOU’RE REPLACING ANDY WHITFIELD, WHO DIED OF NON-HODGKIN’S LYMPHOMA LAST YEAR.

It’s bittersweet. Andy did such an amazing job that I owe him the respect to do this as best as I can.

WHAT’S IT LIKE TO ALWAYS BE NEARLY NAKED ONSCREEN?

I was self-conscious at first. Now when I do wear clothes, it feels like something is wrong!

AND HOW ABOUT THE SEX SCENES?

Embarrassing! I’ll be providing my mum edited copies of the show that don’t feature any of that.

WHAT ARE YOU LIKE IN REAL LIFE?

I’m polite. It’s always ladies first: door opening and not eating before them. I do this for my girlfriend [actress Erin Hasan]. My mum would frown at me and go, “That’s not how we do things in this household,” if I did it wrong.