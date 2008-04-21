Picks and Pans Review: Home

JOANNA POWELL, Caroline Leavitt, Sue Corbett, and Margaret Nelson Brinkhaus
April 21, 2008 12:00 PM

by Julie Andrews | []

REVIEWED BY SUE CORBETT

MEMOIR

As Andrews recounts in this frank, intriguing memoir of her youth, the woman the world knows as Mary Poppins and Maria von Trapp could have used a loving nanny herself. A survivor of the London Blitz—and of myriad family dysfunctions, including her mother’s alcoholism—young Julie was saved by her precocious voice. By 12, she had joined her mom on England’s vaudeville circuit, outshining her and becoming the family’s main breadwinner. Composed as ever, Andrews relates her story without bile: Indeed, one wishes she were as forthcoming about her feelings as she is about backstage gossip. Fans will surely demand an encore.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now