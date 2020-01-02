Picks and Pans Review: His & Hers

By David Hiltbrand
March 05, 1990 12:00 PM

CBS (Mondays, 10:30 P.M. ET)

C+

Despite the fact that Robert Guillaume failed in a similar sitcom last season, Martin Mull returns to series television as a marriage counselor trying to keep his personal life straight. He shares a home and a practice with his second wife (Stephanie Faracy). The requisite comical complications are created by their kinky patients, her wish to have a baby, his two teens from his first marriage (Blake Soper and Lisa Picotte) and his neurotic best friend (Richard Kline—who was also the nutty best friend on Three’s Company).

Formulaic and only mildly amusing, His & Hers, which replaces Doctor, Doctor, strips Mull of his forte, bone-dry sarcasm, and forces him to muddle through as a domestic duffer.

