Picks and Pans Review: Hep or Hip

>THE ALL NIGHT STRUT!

Maxene Andrews is host for a collection of songs from the Swing Era, including “In the Mood,” “Minnie the Moocher” and “Tuxedo Junction.” Four singers—Katharine Buffaloe, Janet Hubert, Lance Roberts and Jim Walton—bring to life 27 favorites, including a World War II medley, in this rebroadcast. (PBS, Wed., Aug. 9, 9 P.M. ET)

WOODSTOCK Like, wow. The 20th anniversary of Woodstock will be celebrated on VH-1 with a two-part screening of the Oscar-winning documentary on the festival, on Fri., Aug. 11, 9 P.M. ET and Sat., Aug. 12, 9 P.M. ET. A retrospective on the event will be shown on Fri., Aug. 11, 8 PM. ET and Sat., Aug. 12, 11 P.M. ET. Be sure to wear flowers in your hair.