>Scarlett Johansson is so stunning that some folks just couldn’t see how wildly talented she is. Well, now they can hear it. As Samantha, the smartphone operating system who beguiles Joaquin Phoenix’s lonely writer in Her, Johansson gives a vocal performance that’s sexy and alluring but also hauntingly plaintive—a personality struggling to become a person. The film will make you think, but it’s Scarlett who’ll make you feel.