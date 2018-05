CBS (9-11 p.m. ET)

Gil (Buck Rogers) Gerard plays a San Francisco cop who pursues a drug-dealing motorcycle gang and winds up stone-deaf in an explosive assassination attempt. Forced to leave the police department, he continues his investigation alone with the aid of a “hearing ear” dog. Gerard and his human partner, played by Bernie Casey, are believable, but this made-for-TV movie loses ground with stock portrayals of the coke-snorting, beer-slurping, tattooed villains.

