Picks and Pans Review: Harry Anderson's Sideshow

NBC (Fri., Oct. 30, 10 p.m. ET)

D-

Harry Anderson loves carnivals. On Night Court, he performs magic from the old days. In his stand-up act, he does sideshow geek tricks like sticking needles through his arm. But here, in his carnival special, Harry does none of that. Instead, he sings a dorky song about carnivals made of “canvas, sawdust and dreams.” Then he introduces acts that wouldn’t have made it on The Ed Sullivan Show or even Battle of the Network Stars: Chinese acrobats who balance jugs on two feet or glasses on one nose, a guy who rides the world’s tiniest bike, Deidre (Our House) Hall losing her head in a guillotine and John (The Addams Family) Astin growing a third leg. Harry, how could you?