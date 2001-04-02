Picks and Pans Review: Happy Times

by Lee Radziwill

In this photo album crossed with a memoir, Radziwill provides an up-close luxe-see into the rarefied world she shared with older sister Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, albeit in her shadow. Even in childhood Jackie got more attention, especially from their father. “That was very clear to me, but I didn’t resent it,” writes Radziwill, now 68. Perhaps not. In any case there is no shortage of pictures of Jackie. One batch of snaps shows the First Lady and President Kennedy on the floor with John Jr. and Caroline celebrating Christmas in 1961. With brief commentary, Radziwill also offers personal photos of trips, of her homes and of such friends as Truman Capote, Rudolf Nureyev and Andy Warhol, not to mention her own children. That so many of the photos’ subjects—including Radziwill’s son Anthony, who succumbed to cancer at age 40 in 1999—have died lends the book’s title a decided poignancy. (Assouline, $34.95)

Bottom Line: For Jackiephiles