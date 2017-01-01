Picks and Pans Review: Halloween Tricks and Treats

Since Hitchcock died, film shockers haven’t been what they used to be. Why should our imaginations do the work when the special-effects department puts every gory detail up there in close-up? The recent Friday the 13th, Part VII and the current A Nightmare on Elm Street 4 and Halloween 4 feature revolting villains with innocent names (Jason, Freddy and Michael) and an urge to carve up randy teens. Those who lament the dearth of mirth in mayhem movies can take heart, though: This Halloween week’s films at least show signs of aiming at a more adult audience. Just don’t expect miracles.