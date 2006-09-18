Picks and Pans Review: Half of a Yellow Sun

By Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie



REVIEWED BY LEE AITKEN



NOVEL

Before Darfur, before Rwanda, there was Biafra. Adichie’s powerful second novel retells the shocking story of the ethnic cleansing and mass starvation in this breakaway territory of Nigeria in 1967—one of the first of Africa’s genocidal tragedies broadcast live in the West yet shamefully neglected there. A Nigerian, Adichie creates memorable characters torn between modern privilege and tribal ties: Olanna and Kainene, twin daughters of a vastly rich “Big Man”; Odenigbo, a rising intellectual; Richard, a rootless British orphan who finds a home in the revolution. Masterfully, Adichie dissects their reactions as barbarism disrupts their bourgeois comfort and they struggle for survival. At the heart of the narrative—which takes its title from the emblem for Biafra—is Ugwu, Odenigbo’s houseboy. Educated by his master, then conscripted into the Biafran army and implicated in a gang rape, he navigates the moral maelstrom by writing a book titled The World Was Silent When We Died.