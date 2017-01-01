Picks and Pans Review: Guy Clark

Guy Clark

Now that Kris Kristofferson seems to be concentrating on being a movie star, Clark is arguably the most interesting and amusing lyricist among country-Western composers. A former art director at a Houston TV station, he established his reputation by writing such tunes as Desperadoes Waiting for a Train and LA. Freeway, and the six Clark tunes on this LP are typically diverse and witty. He’s also an estimable country-blues singer, as he demonstrates here on the old 1928 Jimmie Rodgers classic In the Jailhouse Now as well as on his own songs. One of them, Shade of All Greens, goes, “Ah, the mower’s broke down and the yard’s run away with me/I’ve taken to sittin’ and just watchin’ it grow/ And the rabbits are ea-tin’ like kings in the driveway/And I’ve just about found me no place to go.”