>NEW IN PAPERBACK

I SHUDDER

by Paul Rudnick

Hilarious essays about playwright-screenwriter Rudnick’s work and oddball family. Sedaris fans, take note.

MIRAL

by Rula Jebreal

A novel about a Palestinian girl growing up amid Arab-Israeli conflict. Soon to be a film starring Freida Pinto.

LA’S ORCHES-TRA SAVES THE WORLD

by Alexander McCall Smith

It’s his 25th book, and he hasn’t run out of warmth or wit.