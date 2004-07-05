Picks and Pans Review: Gotham Diaries

By Tonya Lewis Lee and Crystal McCrary Anthony

Tandy Brooks is a widowed Park Avenue doyenne on the verge of financial ruin, Manny Marks an Alabama-born gay country boy who made good and moved to Chelsea. One’s clinging to and one’s climbing for the same prize—a place among the cérme de la créme of New York City’s black aristocracy—and neither will stop at anything to get what they want. That includes joining forces to defraud the rich, gorgeous Lauren Thomas, the one person who thinks they can do no wrong. Their relentless conniving sets into motion a decadent romp that’s sure to entertain while reminding readers that money isn’t everything.

Anthony and Lee (the spouses of former NBA-star-turned-ESPN-commentator Greg Anthony and filmmaker Spike Lee, respectively) are clearly familiar with Manhattan’s rarefied social scene, capturing and skewering the nuances and neuroses of its inhabitants. Lauren is too perfect to be real, but that’s more than made up for by the deliciously wicked portrayals of strivers Manny and Tandy. Toss in an entertaining collection of minor characters, information on what not to eat after a colonic (fast food) and tips on getting into the right co-op (don’t bring your beefy bodyguards to the interview) and you’ve got the perfect escape package, whether your destination is the backyard, the bathtub or the beach.

