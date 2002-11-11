Picks and Pans Review: Golden Road

Keith Urban (Capitol Nashville)

Urban’s paintings and prints, which he sells on his Web site, are full of idyllic tableaux and suggest a Norman Rockwellian universe. Fortunately the 35-year-old New Zealand native is a lot more nuanced and introspective as a country singer and songwriter than he is as an artist. This, his second album, includes the rueful “You’ll Think of Me” and a thoughtful paean to getting older, “Song for Dad.” The disc also features two overtly religious tunes.

Elsewhere Urban lightens up on the effervescent, contagious love song “Somebody Like You,” a No. 1 country hit, and the video-ready “You Look Good in My Shirt.” Urban’s singing can be a bit nasal; his voice is hardly the mellowest instrument in Nashville. But his guitar work is nimble and inventive—as is his banjo playing—which helps make for a consistently musical CD. Except for the crass “Jeans On”—which, as Urban admits in the press materials, he did for its marketability—this is a Road well worth traveling.

Bottom Line: You’ll take your cowboy hat off to Urban