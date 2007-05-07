Picks and Pans Review: Going Green with

>Robert Redford

The longtime environmentalist, 70, just launched The Green, a block of ecofriendly documentaries plus a series, Big Ideas for a Small Planet, on the Sundance Channel.

WHY NOW? A tipping point has occurred. People started to experience evidence of the warnings that have been going on for years: gas prices, health issues. We’re moving away from the doom-and-gloom scenarios and into solutions.

HOW HAVE YOU GONE GREEN YOURSELF? I built a solar home in 1975. I have hybrid vehicles. But the big thing is that in my spare time, I’m on a horse or I’m hiking—I’m in the environment that I love.

ARE OTHER STARS AS SERIOUS ABOUT THE ISSUE? I think Leo [DiCaprio] is pretty serious. There are a few celebrities who are. This is becoming fashionable right now, so there will be some who come and go and some who will stick.

AND WHY DID YOU STICK? I worked at Yosemite National Park in [my youth] and just fell in love. I said, “Wow. This is made by God’s hand. And now they want to come in and destroy it?”