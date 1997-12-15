Picks and Pans Review: Goddess: a Celebration in Art and Literature

People Staff
December 15, 1997 12:00 PM

edited by Jalaja Bonheim

Do goddesses have coffee tables? If so, this handsome volume makes for a perfect offering. Goddess draws its text from sources as diverse as Zulu, Hawaiian and Navajo goddess myths, Jewish legends, Egyptian hymns, Homeric epic and contemporary fiction. But its gorgeous reproductions of paintings by Botticelli and Ingres, its Mexican masks and Mayan pottery and its African, Asian and Western sculptures of female deities are what make this book divine. (Stewart, Tabori & Chang, $50)

