Picks and Pans Review: Glee's Dot Jones Champion Actress

>The actress, 46, plays McKinley High’s tough yet tender football coach Shannon Beiste, who’s also a formidable foe to resident bully Sue Sylvester

DOES YOUR SIZE INTIMIDATE PEOPLE?

Our society is so jacked up to think if somebody’s big and tough-looking, they’re obviously mean. I was 6’4″. Now I’m 6’3″ because I’ve had 11 knee surgeries. In college, I was walking out of a store [into the sun], squinting. I guess I was scowling. This woman walking by me pulled her daughter away and said, “That’s the meanest woman I’ve ever seen!” And then I got sad, like, “She doesn’t even know me!”

DID YOU PLAY SPORTS?

At Fresno State I was a five-time all-American in track and field. I won my first arm-wrestling world title at 19. When I won my 15th title, I went on the Tonight Show! But I’m retired now.

WHAT’S YOUR DREAM ROLE?

I’d love to do action movies. I can’t run, so give me a motorcycle and a gun. Me and Angelina Jolie—she can do all the running!