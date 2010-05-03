Picks and Pans Review: Glee's Chris Colfer on with the Show Choir

>• The actor, 19, has performed for both Oprah and President Obama with his Glee castmates.

WHO WAS COOLER: OPRAH OR THE PRESIDENT?

I was more excited to meet [Harry Potter author] J.K. Rowling when we were at the White House. I was like, “The President can wait. I’m talking to J.K. Rowling!” She watches the show!

HANG WITH ANY COSTARS OFF-SET?

Amber [Riley, who plays Mercedes] and I get into some trouble. We’re the same person, just in different forms.

DOES GLEE MAKE DATING HARDER OR EASIER?

So much harder. You never know if anyone is genuinely interested or they’re just freaking out because you’re on a TV show.