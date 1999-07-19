Picks and Pans Review: Gideon

by Russell Andrews

Beach book of the week

This one must have been cooked up over veal chops at Elaine’s, the famed Manhattan hangout. Under the nom de plume Russell Andrews, writer-editor Peter Andrew Gethers and mystery novelist David Russell Handler serve up a saucy thriller that has some peppery fun with the literary scene. No one will publish failing author Carl Granville’s serious novel Getting Kiddo, so he scrapes by as a ghost—he once wrote a series of mysteries for Kathie Lee Gif-ford. When he’s offered $200,000 to fictionalize an old diary about a southern childhood and a murder, he thinks he’s landed on easy street. But dead bodies are soon cropping up everywhere, and quicker than you can say “advance against royalties,” Carl is running for his life, trying to track down the diarist and the powerful people who are determined to squelch the story. With , crisply paced terror and a delicious cast that includes a hit man who hates “bottled salad dressing, the films of Meg Ryan and failure,” Gideon leaves a reader hungry for more. (Ballantine, $24.95)

Bottom Line: Sizzles like haute cuisine