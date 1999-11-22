Picks and Pans Review: Getting There

The Bacon Brothers (Bluxo)

The hands-down winner of the all-roads-lead-to-Kevin Bacon trivia game, older brother Michael enjoys zero degrees of separation from his movie star sib. The brothers began picking guitars together long before Kevin got Footloose and Michael launched his own career as a score composer (The Century).

Unfortunately, Getting There isn’t half the fun to listen to as it must have been for the Bacons to bring home. Admirable as their motives may be—the brothers frequently perform in benefit concerts and some profits from CD sales are earmarked for charities—their brand of generic-sounding, mid-tempo folk rock would have a hard time finding an appreciative audience without brother Kevin’s marquee-name recognition. As songwriters, the brothers are harmless; when they sing gems like Tom Waits’s “Jersey Girl,” the Bacons butcher.

Bottom Line: Well-meaning siblings flat line