Picks and Pans Review: George Ducas

AB.A. in economics from Vanderbilt was the first degree George Ducas earned in Nashville. He went on to corporate banking in Atlanta, but that did not profit his music, so on July 4, 1990, he declared his own independence and went back to Music City. Now, with this debut album, the 28-year-old Texas native goes for his master’s—in country.

Ducas has a vibrant, Orbison-esque voice and, as a writer, a laser-guided sense of melody and catchphrase. (He cowrote all 10 songs here.) His first single, “Teardrops,” is a bracing dance number, as is “In No Time at All.” But the album also contains a supple ballad in a more traditional style (“My World Stopped Turning”) and a few freshly conceived heartthrobs like “Kisses Don’t Lie.” There are no weak cuts. If Ducas can keep his music at this level, he’ll soon need to hire a banker of his own. (Liberty)