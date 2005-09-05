Picks and Pans Review: Garbo

TCM (Sept. 6, 8 p.m. ET)

Fifteen years have passed since Greta Garbo died at age 84—long after she’d become a reclusive figure stalking around Manhattan like a restless old stork—and it’s been more than 60 years since she made her last movie. But her strong, angular beauty—handsomeness, actually—and her acting remain miraculously fresh. If she could be restored to life, she would still have a home in films. Only maybe not Wedding Crashers.

This 90-minute documentary glides swanlike across the Swedish-born actress’s career. It’s a showcase of gorgeous black-and-white clips with sympathetic commentary from relatives, biographers, historians and friends like Gore Vidal, who discusses how the star’s androgynous power could stir and unsettle audiences. “Men hated her,” he says. “She was too grand and too elegant for Joe Six Pack. Though his wife quite liked her.”

