Picks and Pans Review: Funnymen: Triple Clowns of Comedy

Showtime (Sat., June 18, 9:30 p.m. ET)

Pat (Ohara) Morita plays host for three journeymen comics: Hawaii’s Andy Bumatai (“You know you’re on a diet when you watch television and cat food commercials make you hungry”); Larry Miller, an occasional guest on Late Night with David Letterman (“Einstein’s theory of relativity—time seems to move slowly when you’re with your relatives”); and Mark McCollum, who does musical impersonations of Popeye, Kermit the Frog and Elmer Fudd. They deliver grins, no guffaws.