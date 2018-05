Kelly Clarkson, Justin Guarini

Two cute youngsters spend spring break in Miami falling for each other while crooning vapid pop ballads. After watching this muddily shot, tedious tale of puppy love starring American Idol alumni Clarkson and Guarini, a pig-tailed tweener in the audience huffed, “That was the worst movie ever.” She didn’t exaggerate. (PG)

BOTTOM LINE: Deserves to be Simon-ized