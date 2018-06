NBC (9-11 p.m. ET)

This mystery has a message. When a sorority house is demolished, workmen discover the skeleton of an aborted fetus, and reporter Sondra Locke attempts to discover whom it belonged to, focusing on six women who lived in the house 20 years earlier. The design is Gothic, but the all-female production team and cast triumph—especially Paula Prentiss as a radiant divorcee and Loretta Swit as a glowing mother of five.