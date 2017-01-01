Picks and Pans Review: Force 10 from Navarone

“If we don’t blow that bridge, those Yugoslavs will be dogmeat.” Can a movie with a line like that be all bad? You bet. Although it opens with footage from The Guns of Navarone, this fatuous follow-up has nothing in common with the 1961 classic. Robert Shaw and Edward Fox (in the original Gregory Peck and David Niven roles) are sent to Yugoslavia during World War II to eliminate a German agent. They hook up with Force 10, an American mission headed by Harrison Ford that is out to destroy a strategic bridge. As a graduate of the Star Wars school of one-dimensional acting, Ford is weak. The story is predictable, and the dialogue riddled with clichés that went out with the Hula Hoop. Sadly, Shaw died soon after the film was finished and, though he tackles his part with typical dignity and humor, this is not the way a fine actor should be remembered. (PG)