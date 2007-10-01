Picks and Pans Review: Foo Fighters

Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace |

ROCK

Foo Fighters went to ambitious lengths to show their versatility on their last studio album, 2005’s In Your Honor, a double disc featuring one hard-rocking CD and one softer acoustic one. On this strong follow-up, they once again get high marks for adaptability, shifting moods and styles, sometimes within the same song. “Let It Die” starts off all slow and somber before turning into a raging rocker, ending with a blood-curdling scream from singer-guitarist Dave Grohl. While a track like first single “The Pretender” is straight-up heavy, “Long Road to Ruin” is more layered and melodic, with an almost classic-rock vibe. Their resourcefulness extends to ballads such as “Statues” and “Home.” On both cuts, Grohl plays piano for the first time on a recording, while he and drummer Taylor Hawkins take the bench on “Summer’s End,” further proving what well-rounded rockers they are.



