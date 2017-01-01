Picks and Pans Review: Flashback! the '50s

by Eve Arnold

Both books are by photographers, and they unseal time capsules of the American past. Evans, who died in 1975, shot pictures for 45 years and left more than 20,000 negatives. This new volume (Harper & Row, $29.95) reproduces 219 of his photos, 60 for the first time. Evans was marvelous at discovering the kinds of art that simple people produce: billboards, signs, posters, carvings, architectural trim. Also included are many of his Depression photos that illustrated Let Us Now Praise Famous Men: graves decorated with Coke bottles, weathered churches, weathered faces.

If Evans defined the ’30s, Eve Arnold reflects the ’50s, or, in her evocative catalogue in the introduction: “Ike, bobby-sox, blacklist, McCarthy, Cold War, iron curtain, Marilyn, Korea…” She has selected key pictures from the essays she shot for the picture magazines of the era. They’re remarkably revealing. (Knopf, $12.95)