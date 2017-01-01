Picks and Pans Review: Fire! Trapped on the 37th Floor

ABC (Mon., Feb. 18, 9 P.M. ET)

D+

It’s said that women love a man in uniform. Not nearly as much as television does. This infatuation peaked in the ’70s with CHiPs, S.W.A.T., The Rookies, etc. Hollywood still occasionally cranks out these fawning salutes to civil service, and the result is usually tedious—witness this disaster melodrama.

This towering flameout is a dramatization of an actual incident in 1988, a fire in what was then L.A.’s tallest smogscraper, the 62-floor First Interstate Building. The primary victims are Peter (Newhart) Scolari and Lisa Hartman, workaholics burning the midnight oil. Leading the valiant boys in blue to the rescue is Lee Majors.

The movie is plausible as far as the fire goes, but only the rubberneck syndrome could get you to stick with this limp hoser.