Picks and Pans Review: Feedin' the Fire

Zella Lehr

Lehr has a gypsy name, was born in Burbank, Calif., and lives in Reno, Nev., but she comes by her Nashville pop sound more or less honestly. Her dad, Raynor, was a country singer, rope trick artist and bullwhip performer who operated out of Cumberland Gap, Tenn. (Her mother and namesake was a tap dancer.) Zella, 32, started out as the girl who rode around on a unicycle while her dad snapped cigarettes out of her mouth with his whip. She has had a solo singing career since 1969. But it was producers Jerry Bradley and Billy Sherrill who turned her into a nouveau country lass. She has an unaffected style that makes diverting pop music of such standard country fodder as Doin’ a Lot (Of Not Gettin’ Over You) and Becky Hobbs’ title song.