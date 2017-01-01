Picks and Pans Review: Family: the Ties That Bind...and Gag!

by Erma Bombeck

Bombeck traverses the same territory she has covered in previous books (If Life Is a Bowl of Cherries—What Am I Doing in the Pits?), in syndicated columns and in her appearances on Good Morning America: her shiftless children, her impossible husband, her condominium-like thighs and her inability to cope with life’s modern inconveniences. Perhaps when Bombeck made her first sallies about laxatives and her children’s refusal to help in the kitchen, fill the gas tank after borrowing the car and call home except for money, laughter was inevitable. But enough is enough, already. Bombeck has never come close to Jean Kerr as a chronicler of domestic dementia, and with Family the gap widens. Bombeck takes at least three swipes at kids who stand in front of a full refrigerator and moan, “There’s never anything to eat in this house.” Among the “poor mother” riffs: “The [answering] machine was so nice I could never bring myself to say what I had planned to say. ‘You bum! I have stretch marks around my knees and you don’t have five minutes to call your mother.’ ” When the jokes aren’t repetitive, they’re infantile or scatological: “There is nothing more humiliating in the world than to try to explain to your husband what the doctor said. ‘It was something to do with my nose,’ I say.

” ‘What part of your nose?’

” ‘You know, the rect…’

” ‘Try septum,’ he says.

” ‘It’s perverted.’

” ‘Deviated.’

” ‘Same thing.’ ”

If any of this sounds funny, we must not be telling it right. (McGraw-Hill, $15.95)