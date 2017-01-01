Picks and Pans Review: Family Linen

by Lee Smith

The supply of interesting novels by Southern women continues unabated. In this book Sybill Hess, a middle-aged teacher in Roanoke, Va., besieged by terrible headaches, visits a hypnotist who unleashes a dream in which Sybill realizes that as a small child, she saw her mother kill her father with an ax. She rushes back to her hometown to confront her mother, only to find that the elegant, proud old lady is dying of a stroke. The family gathers: Sybill’s alcoholic brother; a perfect sister, who is married to a doctor; another sister who has disgraced them all by running a beauty parlor; and a younger sister whose marriage is falling apart. Smith artfully shifts points of view to tell her story through the eyes of each of these characters as well as through those of other family members. The gothic revelations are somber enough, yet almost everything, even a deathbed scene, is played for laughs. The big scenes are especially well done—the wedding at the end of the book is great fun to read. Smith, a teacher at North Carolina State University and author of five other novels, published one called Oral History a couple of years ago. The gimmick in that book—a student dredging up her family’s past by taping the old folks for a research paper—made the novel seem more original than Family Linen. But for readers who enjoy those outrageous eccentrics who inhabit the fictional South, Smith offers ripe entertainment. (Putnam, $15.95)