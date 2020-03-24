Picks and Pans Review: Faerie Tale Theatre: Cinderella

By Jeff Jarvis
August 19, 1985 12:00 PM

Showtime (Wed., Aug. 14, 8 p.m. ET)

Faerie Tale Theatre’s third year opens with its 21st magical and marvelous production: Cinderella, starring Jennifer Beals as the tiny-toed beauty, Jean Stapleton as the fairy godmother and Matthew Broderick as the pining prince. As always, Faerie Tale adds a dash of wry humor for us older folks. Here’s the evil stepmother, Eve (Our Miss Brooks) Arden, giving Cinderella the facts of life: “You kiss up to us, we despise you, and everybody is happy.” Cindi protests: “But I’m not happy.” And Eve replies with an evil grin: “Splendid.” That’s the word for the show.

