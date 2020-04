PBS (Wed., Jan. 21, 9 p.m. ET)

A

Using old news film, fresh interviews and narration from Julian Bond, this series documents America’s fight for civil rights, 1954 to 1965. The first of six shows gives a stirring account of the Montgomery bus boycott led by a newcomer, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. If the rest is as smooth and sophisticated as the start, Eyes will be superb.