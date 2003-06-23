Picks and Pans Review: Everglades

By Randy Wayne White

The 10th in White’s Doc Ford series of Florida mysteries finds the crime-solving marine biologist and his hippie sidekick Tomlinson matching wits with a randy cult charlatan and his band of pith-helmeted swamp thugs. There are plenty of fisticuffs and shoot-outs, but White brings a vivid imagination to his fight scenes: wrestling holds, skull-cracking saps, tasers, spearguns and even a shotgun shell hurled with the speed and precision of a major-league fastball (Tomlinson may be based in part on White’s friend, eccentric former Boston Red Sox pitcher Bill “Spaceman” Lee). It all roars along with cliffhanger chapter endings and great technogear: Think Mickey Spillane meets The Matrix. All that plus we’re treated to a battle with the Everglades Swamp Ape. (Putnam, $21.95)

BOTTOM LINE: Rich and mysterious