Picks and Pans Review: Entourage's Alexis Dziena You Go, Girlfriend

>• The Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist actress, 25, romances Kevin Connolly on the HBO series.

YOU HAVE A TRICKY LAST NAME! It’s like a D, apostrophe and Xena—as in the Warrior Princess. A lot of times the mispronunciations sound prettier than my last name.

WHAT’S THE SET LIKE WITH ALL THOSE MEN? They’re very welcoming. It’s a cute boys’ club, but you feel like one of the guys. You get in touch with your masculinity.

HOW IS LIVING IN L.A.? The hardest adjustment was [learning] how to drive. I’m a cautious driver. My friends make fun of me. They’re like, “You drive like a grandma!”