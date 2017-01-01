Picks and Pans Review: Entertaining the Troops

PBS (Tue., March 14, 8 P.M. ET)

B+

So World War II was a drag; it sure had a good sound track. At the start of this irresistible two-hour documentary, we see George Raft in an old news clip vowing, “Where ever there are men in uniform, there’ll be entertainment!” And so there was. It seems as if all Hollywood mobilized to keep the fighting spirits up, from Bing Crosby to Bugs Bunny. Among the show’s more glorious moments are footage of Irving Berlin in a military encampment in Italy singing “The Fifth Army’s Where My Heart Is,” the great actress-comedian Cass Daley on a live radio show belting “They’re Either Too Young or Too Old” and the Andrew Sisters in a USO show harmonizing on “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy.” But the real highlight is Lena Home and Eddie “Rochester” Anderson performing their sizzling Cabin in the Sky duet, “Consequences,” on an all-black radio show called Jubilee that was aimed at black troops. War may be hell but this is heaven.