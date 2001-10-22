Picks and Pans Review: Enchantment

Charlotte Church (Columbia)

“We’re going right back to Doris Day movies,” one critic said of the post-Sept. 11 entertainment world. Maybe so. Charlotte Church—formerly a cute kid, now a lovely young lady of 15 and as ever a gorgeous soprano who sanctifies every note—feels just about perfect right now.

Romantic showtunes—South Pacific’s “Bali Ha’i,” Show Boat’s “Can’t Help Lovin’ Dat Man”—glow, as does a sleek flamenco take on “Habañera” from Carmen. Even better are the moving “The Flower Duet” (in case you’re not up on the chart-toppers of 1883 French opera, you know it from a long-running British Airways commercial), Carousel’s ageless “If I Loved You” and two West Side Story evergreens, “Tonight” and “Somewhere.” On the latter, Stephen Sondheim’s uncharacteristically sentimental lyrics have never been sung, or timed, better: “Somewhere/ We’ll find a new way of living/ We’ll find a way of forgiving.”

Bottom Line: Like a prayer