Picks and Pans Review: Elvis Costello & Allen Toussaint

The River in Reverse

Costello, the wry veteran of new wave, pop and classical, joins New Orleans piano man and R&B treasure Toussaint on a memorable disc full of irresistible grooves and social commentary (including the title tune, with its bracing Katrina references). Yet what truly resonates are the ballads of gospel-tinged angst backed by old-school harmonizing. When it comes to passionate pleas, Costello may not rival Otis Redding, but his efforts on the charming standout “Nearer to You” can’t be denied.

