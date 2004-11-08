Picks and Pans Review: Elliott Smith

From a Basement on the Hill

Once a cult folkie, Elliott Smith is rapidly turning into a legend, a van Gogh with a guitar. An Oscar nominee for “Miss Misery,” the song he contributed to Good Will Hunting, he was a depressed soul with a history of drug abuse when the end came at 34 in horrific fashion: On Oct. 21, 2003, he died of two stab wounds to the heart. The death was initially ruled a suicide, but it’s still under investigation.

This album—which may not be his last, since he recorded many unreleased songs—offers some engaging, surprisingly upbeat pop-rock with layered electric guitars (“Coast to Coast,” “King’s Crossing”) as well as gorgeous acoustic tracks (“Last Hour,” “Let’s Get Lost”). But the lyrics are some times cryptic and often on the edge of despair: “I know how I begin and how I’ll end/ Strung out again,” he sings on “Strung Out Again.” On “King’s Crossing” he warns, “Every wave is tidal if you hang around…I can’t prepare for death any more than I already have.” Other songs hint at recovery, if only briefly: “Haven’t laughed this hard in a long time/ I better stop now before I start crying.” Smith’s evident pain will win him a larger audience than ever now, but it would be a shame if he were remembered as an icon of gloom instead of the consummate craftsman he was.

