Picks and Pans Review: Ed Westwick Doesn't Need Gossip Girl to Be a Bad Boy

>• The British actor, 20, takes a Gossip break as a menacing older brother in the ’80s-themed Son of Rambow

ARE YOU AN ’80s FAN? I love the ’80s: the Cure, yuppies, Margaret Thatcher. I even kept some of the clothes I wore [in Rambow]. That blue Lacoste cardigan and the jeans, they’re mine!

WERE YOU EVER BULLIED? I wasn’t a stranger to that dynamic. My brother Will teased me and beat me up a little bit. But I got big enough to fight back.

HOPING FOR ANY GOSSIP GIRL ONSCREEN HOOKUPS? It wouldn’t make sense for me to get my heart set on Chuck getting with anyone. It’s not me, it’s my character.