Picks and Pans Review: Durgin Park, Boston

Nothing much has changed at the famed 237-year-old restaurant where Presidents Teddy Roosevelt, Calvin Coolidge, FDR and JFK, among other notables, have dined. The historic neighboring area of Faneuil Hall and adjoining Quincy Market has been lovingly renovated. Durgin Park has decidedly not been. The long communal tables, bare light bulbs strung up when electricity was introduced and nondescript decor remain. The waitresses are so rude and condescending that silver and napery are often simply flung down, and patrons are known to receive tongue-lashings for requesting a second cup of coffee. In this atmosphere, famished, frustrated diners have been caught literally snatching rolls and potatoes from people sitting nearby.