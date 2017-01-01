Picks and Pans Review: Dough: (for Two 9-Inch Shells)

2 cups unbleached flour



1 tsp. salt



2 tsp. sugar



¼ cup cold water



Half of 1 beaten egg (about 2 tbsp.)



1½ tsp. cider vinegar



¾ cup, plus 2 tbsp. chilled vegetable shortening

Stir together flour, salt, sugar. In another bowl, beat together water, beaten egg and vinegar. Cut the shortening into the flour with your fingers until it is the size of small peas. Stir egg mixture into the flour and shortening until the dough begins to form a ball. Dust your hands with flour and shape into a round, flat 6-inch disk. Wrap tightly in plastic or wax paper and refrigerate 30 minutes or overnight.