Picks and Pans Review: Double Talk

Reality TV Stars Venus & Serena Williams

Their off-court lives are busy these days—Venus has a thriving interior design business and Serena is a fledgling actress—but tennis remains the Williams sisters’ first love. Earlier this month Venus, 25, won the longest women’s final in Wimbledon history, and Serena, 23, is the reigning Australian Open champ. But you’ll get much more than a net’s-eye view of the siblings in Venus & Serena: For Real, a six-episode reality series premiering July 20 on ABC Family. PEOPLE’s Tom Cunneff recently caught up with them in L.A.

WAS IT HARD HAVING A CAMERA IN YOUR FACE ALL THE TIME?

Venus: I had some reservations about it, but it was easier than expected. I don’t think the other [tennis] players were too happy about the cameras. There are a lot who may not like us. They probably like us less now.

WHY DO YOU THINK THAT IS?

Serena: It’s because we’re able to do things outside of tennis. Everyone has jealousy in their lives.

WHO ARE YOU JEALOUS OF?

Serena: I’m jealous of Green Day because I can’t play the guitar like them. Venus: I’m jealous of the people who get to relax in the sun. I see all these models posing and looking beautiful, and I always look sweaty.

WHO’S THE BETTER DRESSER?

Serena: Venus. She’s got her own style. I change mine all the time.

WHAT ABOUT BOYFRIENDS? SERENA, ARE YOU STILL SEEING DIRECTOR BRETT RATNER?

Serena: We’re good friends. I call him every now and then, see how he’s doing.

DO YOU HAVE A BOYFRIEND, VENUS?

Venus: There’s never been any public acknowledgment about who I see. That’s the kiss of death. Once you talk about it, it’s over after that. But I’m very much a free woman. I don’t have any rings on my fingers. I like it like that.

WHAT DO YOU LIKE ABOUT EACH OTHER?

Venus: She’s a hot date. I can take her on the red carpet and she won’t embarrass me. She’s [also] got a great serve.

Serena: Which makes me a great doubles partner. Venus is a great role model for me. She doesn’t behave promiscuously—if she did, I’d probably want to too.