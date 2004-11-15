Picks and Pans Review: Don't Miss

Dallas Reunion (CBS, Nov. 7, 9 p.m. ET)

J.R. Ewing’s back—the dirty dog. Larry Hagman joins Linda Gray, Victoria Principal, Patrick Duffy and other members of the original cast for two hours of Southfork nostalgia.

My Big Fat Obnoxious Boss (FOX, Nov. 7, 9 p.m. ET)

“You’re fired” meets “You’ve been punk’d.” An actor posing as a mogul puts job applicants through ridiculous tests in the debut of this reality series.

CMA Awards (CBS, Nov. 9, 8 p.m. ET)

Brooks & Dunn host the country music event, featuring Reba McEntire, Tim McGraw and a Shania Twain-Billy Currington duet.

The West Wing (NBC, Nov. 10, 9 p.m. ET) Jimmy Smits joins the cast as a Texas congressman with White House potential.

Last Letters Home (HBO, Nov. 11, 9 p.m. ET) A Veterans Day special looks at 10 families and the final letters they received from loved ones who lost their lives in Iraq.