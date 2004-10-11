Picks and Pans Review: Don't Miss

Cold Case (CBS, Oct. 3,8 p.m. ET)

In the second-season premiere, Lilly (Kathryn Morris) digs up a World War II mystery at a reunion of female factory workers.

American Dream (NBC, Oct. 3,8 p.m. ET)

She traveled with Paris; now she’s going to ’60s Philly. Nicole Richie warbles “Tell Him” while guest-starring as lead singer of the Exciters.

Strong Medicine (Lifetime, Oct. 3, 9 p.m. ET)

It’s this series’ 100th episode, and Camryn Manheim and Sara Gilbert guest-star as rivals in a child-custody dispute while Fran Drescher appears as a cancer patient.

Boston Legal (ABC, Oct. 3,10 p.m. ET)

Emmy winner James Spader is back at work and William Shatner plays the senior partner in the debut of this spinoff from The Practice.

Presidential Debate

(ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, Oct. 8,9 p.m. ET) Voters ask questions in the second Bush-Kerry face-off.