Picks and Pans Review: Dis

Jan Garbarek/Ralph Towner

This LP will likely never be gold or platinum, but it’s a gem as it comes out of the wrapper. Garbarek is a gifted Norwegian saxophonist who has recorded several fine albums with pianist Keith Jarrett. Here he joins Ralph Towner, whose elegant chording on 12-string guitar has graced Oregon’s LPs. Garbarek plays with vibrancy and smoothness, but the real treat here is the low, creepy drone of Norwegian Sverre Larssen’s wind-harp. Dis is a rich listening experience, and dat’s a fact.