Picks and Pans Review: DIRTY SEXY MONEY

ABC, 10 p.m. ET |

DRAMA

Leona Helmsley died too soon: How she would have adored this juicy drama about a rich, mean Manhattan family! Peter Krause (Six Feet Under) is a lawyer brought in to replace his late father as the Darlings’ 24/7 fixer. Among other problems, political hopeful Patrick Darling (William Baldwin) has a loudly petulant transsexual mistress. The big cast plays up the Darlings’ privileged nastiness with an unexpected flourish of bristling comedy: Standouts are Glenn Fitzgerald, as a minister who hates everyone, and Jill Clayburgh as a fragile, neurotic matriarch.